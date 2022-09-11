Free Song Download: Chayim Aruchim Board Member and Legendary Singer Rivie Schwebel Releases New Hit Song

As a way of paying tribute to the lifesaving work of Chayim Aruchim, singing celebrity Rivie Schwebel — one of the most recognizable Jewish tenors in the world of Jewish music and of Dveykus fame — recorded a new song to promote Chayim Aruchim’s online Charidy fundraiser.

Rivie released a special message, along with this inspiring song, to convey what Chayim Aruchim means to him.

In just 10 years, Chayim Aruchim has redefined “best practices” in healthcare by enabling thousands of families to receive healthcare according to Halacha.

Thanks to their 24/7 hotline, families from across the world can make halachically sound decisions that are in the best interests of their loved ones. In addition, they are made aware of their rights and able to challenge providers who say “why don’t you just give up”.

I know you will enjoy the Chayim Aruchim song I was privileged to record in honor of this very special organization that I am deeply dedicated to. I hope I can count on you to help ensure that Chayim Aruchim will be able to continue in their life saving work.

To download the free song, simply click here.



To donate generously, simply visit www.charidy.com/ca/rs.

Wishing You A KeSiva V’chasima Tova and Tizku L’Mitzvos!

Rivie Schwebel

