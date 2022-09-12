The Agudah Always Has Been There In Our Time Of Need, Now They Need US In Order To Continue!

In an ironic way, the outbreak of the war in Ukraine- which caused one of the greatest refugee crises in a century- has turned Year 5782 into a banner year for being there for each other in an unprecedented manner.

When the crisis hit, it became clear that the establishment of an organized, well-funded, and streamlined rescue effort was of paramount importance.

Time that our brethren in Ukraine simply couldn’t afford.

Thankfully, we had (and have) the Agudah– an existing infrastructure consisting of a professional, skillful, and devoted staff- trusted by the public and with the complete confidence of the gedolim who were able to take the reins.

Only because of the Agudah, was the Vaad Hatzalah was able to hit the ground running in record time, raising and dispersing incredible sums of money, provisions, and daily essentials in a responsible and accountable manner, saving thousands of lives from both material and spiritual ruin.

Time and time again, the Agudah is the organization that delivers when klal yisroel needs a unified, professional and da’as torah-led response to the events of the day.

For the next two days, a crowdfunding campaign to help the Agudah continue to serve klal yisroel is being matched by a group of philanthropists- and you can make a real difference in ensuring the vitality of this premiere organization.

The Agudah was there, and continues to be there for Klal Yisroel in their time of need. Now, they need your help to continue.

Because if we don’t, who will?

With best wishes for a Gut Yohr.