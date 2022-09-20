How does this story end? Who knows.

Rosh Hashanah is close, but the farmer’s are not quite done with Shmitah yet.

Just because Shmitah ended, it doesn’t mean the farmer has a crop to harvest.

He may technically be able to plant, but it doesn’t mean he has money for seed.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE



The year may be over, but he’s going to live with the repercussions for months longer.

His fields are neglected. His workers are gone. Inflation affected the cost of his lease and price of new seed. The toughest part of Shmitah will be getting back on his feet — but can he manage it?

The farmer didn’t come this far only to fail.

He’s survived the year. Now he needs to recover. Can you help the farmer get back on his field?

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Keren Hashviis is millions short of the goal. We promised farmers a stipend. We need your help to pull through.

Every dollar you give counts. It supports the brave farmers who have kept this difficult mitzvah — even when they had every reason not to.

The farmer’s final plea is your last chance.

Please consider donating at kerenhashviis.org.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE