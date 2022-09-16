Leading Gedolei Yisrael to Address Dirshu’s 8th International Yom Limud and Tefilla

Click here to watch livestream

By Chaim Gold

The Chofetz Chaim’s yahrtzeit is an eis ratzon. There is perhaps no one in recent generations who did so much to help and enrich Klal Yisrael – both in sur mei’rah and asei tov. Whether it is the sefer Chofetz Chaim that brought to the forefront of Klal Yisrael’s agenda the importance of being careful with one’s speech, or Ahavas Chessed that codified all the halachos of chessed or, of course, the Chofetz Chaim’s magnum opus sefer Mishnah Berurah that continues to be the foundational daily halacha sefer in Klal Yisrael, we are still today being spiritually enriched by the Chofetz Chaim. Certainly, the Chofetz Chaim, through his sefer Likutei Halachos on hilchos korbanos in the Beis Hamikdosh also brought the concept of tzipisa l’yeshua, longing for the yeshua to the forefront of public consciousness. Thus, there is no doubt that the day of his yahrtzeit is a tremendous eis ratzon, an opportune time for tefilla and for invoking rachmei shomayim on behalf of all Jews.

That is why Dirshu’s 8th Annual International Yom Limud and Tefilla, to be held on 24 Elul/September 20, the Chofetz Chaim’s yahrtzeit, can’t come sooner.

This year’s Yom Limud and Tefilla will showcase a special videocast with divrei chizuk by leading Gedolei Yisrael including, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch, shlita, Raavad of the Eidah Hachareidis; HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita, well-known mashpia and Rosh Kollel; HaGaon HaRav Reuven Elbaz, shlita, Rosh Yeshivat Ohr Hachaim; and HaGaon HaRav Nissan Kaplan, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Daas Aharon. The event, that will be launched on motzoei Shabbos Parshas Ki Savo, September 17, will also feature inspiring words by Dirshu’s Nasi, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita. The videocast will be chaired by Rav Zev Smith, shlita.

One of the highlights of the videocast promises to be the never-before-seen historical footage of Rav Michel Yehuda Lefkowitz, the unforgettable Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Ponovezh L’Tzeirim, addressing a group of Acheinu students during the month of Elul. Acheinu is the kiruv arm of Dirshu and the boys had come to Rav Michel for chizuk in advance of Rosh Hashanah. The video cast will be available to hear on a dedicated audio-line and a USB will also be available for viewing by contacting Dirshu’s offices. It will also be available on a number of other platforms.

Undoubtedly, the video and divrei chizuk from the Gedolim in honor of the Chofetz Chaim’s yahrtzeit and in advance of the upcoming Yomim Noraim will serve as an ideal way to prepare and derive chizuk for the Yom Hadin.

Click HERE to watch the videocast!