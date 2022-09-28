Ohr Naava’s Avinu Malkeinu is Ready to Ignite Your Soul!

Avinu Malkeinu is back and inspiring tens of thousands of people around the world during Elul.

Take the time out of your hectic pre-Yom Tov schedules to grow in their Avodas Hashem! With this incredible lineup that will IGNITE your soul, you cannot afford to miss out. 

3 INCREDIBLE PROGRAMS:

 

Program 1: Charlie Harary, Rabbi Ephraim Shapiro, Rabbi Eli Mansour, and musical performance by Shaindy Plotzker. 

September 29th LIVE in Brooklyn & Livestreamed @Ateres Chynka for Women only 

 

Program 2:  Charlie Harary, Rabbi Ephraim Shapiro, Rabbi Eli Mansour and musical performance by Rivie Schwebel, Eli Schwebel & Naftali Kempeh 

September 29th  LIVESTREAM EVENT ONLINE ONLY

 

Program 3: Rav Gav Friedman & Rebbetzein Yemima Mizrachi 

October 3rd LIVE IN ISRAEL @ Yeshurin Hall and LIVESTREAM ONLINE for women only 

 

Register and IGNITE YOUR SOUL today!