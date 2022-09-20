12 months, 12 Mikvaos: Taharat Ha’Mishpacha Concludes Another Year of Revolution for Taharas Am Yisroel

After 80 years of unending family purity, Taharat Ha’Mishpacha is concluding another year of activity * 12 mikvaos constructed or refurbished over the past year, tens of thousands of immersions, with everything together illustrating the incredible merits of the largest organization for taharah in the world

Each month of the last year, a new light was illuminated in one of the communities in Israel – a new light of kedushah and taharah. We are talking about the most extensive activities of all times by the Taharat Ha’Mishpacha organization. Eighty years after its establishment, it continues to operate with full force to fulfil the mission given to it by Gedolei Yisroel – to increase purity among the Jewish people.

In Tzohar, in Mlilot, in Tirosh, and Mash’en in southern Israel; Dovev, Shefer, Neve Ziv, and Tel Te’omim in the north; in Shavei Shomron and Carmei Tzur in Judea and Samaria, and Ksalon and Tzelafon in the Beit Shemesh area – in twelve communities throughout Israel, precious Jews stood and wiped away their tears on seeing the new mikvah which will bring purity into their homes.

In some communities this was a totally new mikvah – there had never previously been a mikvah there; while in others we are speaking of old mikvaos, some of which had remained as they were after the state was established. The construction and refurbishment of the mikvaos did not impinge on the organization’s ongoing activities; teams of rabbis continued and are continuing to go out each day all over Israel, inspecting and supervising the kashrus of the mikvaos, ascertaining that the operating systems are working, and when a problem does arise, the people at Taharat Ha’Mishpacha make sure that someone will fix it from start to finish – operation, maintenance, repairs and all that is entailed. All this activity is supervised by the Taharat Ha’Mishpacha organization’s president, Hagaon Hagadol Rav Mordechai Aurbach shlita, who is involved in everything to do with the organization’s activity.

Eighty years have passed since the Merkaz L’Taharat Ha’Mishpacha was established. During the dark days of the terrible Shoah, Gedolei Yisroel looked far ahead and established the body which would serve as the basis for taharah in Israel.

Since then, for eighty years running, Taharat Ha’Mishpacha has been at the heart of purity in the Land of Israel. In hundreds of cities, towns, moshavim, kibbutzim, and small communities, and everywhere you can think of, from Dan to Be’er Sheva and from Kiryat Shmonah to Eilat, in the north, south, in the distant periphery towns and those in central Israel – the address for taharah is clear. The organization which will operate and work tirelessly to increase purity in Israel is the Merkaz L’Taharat Ha’Mishpacha, with the organization’s director, Rav Chaim Levi shlita, presiding over the work.

Since 1942 there has not been one day without intense work. To give you some idea of the extent of the organization’s work – the staff is currently working at various stages of establishing 30 (!) mikvaos in dozens of places countrywide.

It is not for nothing that Gedolei Yisroel ztz”l and lehibadel bein chaim l’chaim, shlita, have already given their approval to Taharat Ha’Mishpacha for eighty years running. They well know that every inquiry and request is dealt with quickly, with devotion, with the organization’s staff never resting or stopping for a moment until the spirit of taharah rests on another place in Israel.

Looking ahead, with Taharat Ha’Mishpacha facing its 81st year, we are over our head in building and establishing another 30 mikvaos, according to the directives of all the Gedolei Yisroel throughout the years – increasing purity in Israel.