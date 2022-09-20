Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer Appointed by DHS Secretary Mayorkas to Faith-Based Security Advisory Council

The Orthodox Union (OU) — the nation’s largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization — is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer was appointed on Monday by U.S. Department of Homeland (DHS) Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the agency’s Faith-Based Security Advisory Council (FBSAC).





Members of the external advisory body advise the DHS secretary on the needs of the faith community relating to security and preparedness matters. Rabbi Hauer is one of 25 members of the newly appointed FBSAC – whose first meeting will be convened by Secretary Mayorkas on October 6.





The advisory council will provide independent, strategic, timely, specific and actionable advice to the secretary on a range of homeland security matters, with a particular focus on:

Enhancing the Homeland Security Department’s work to protect houses of worship;

Improving coordination and sharing information about security threats with the faith community and with the broader communities in which they serve;

Increasing access to DHS resources by building trust and addressing potential barriers;

Preventing and protecting against, responding to, and recovering from acts of targeted violence, terrorism, and other threats.





Orthodox Union President Mark (Moishe) Bane stated:

“The Homeland Security Department’s Faith-Based Security Advisory Council’s work is instrumental in ensuring synagogues and other religious institutions receive the protection they need to keep people safe. This is especially important given the recent history of horrific attacks on Jewish communities in Pittsburgh, Poway, New Jersey, Colleyville, Brooklyn and beyond. Taking active steps to prevent future acts of violence is one of the most important things we can do for our community, and we are fortunate that Rabbi Hauer was selected by Secretary Mayorkas to take a leading role in these efforts.”

Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer stated:

“I am very grateful to be included in this important group advising Secretary Mayorkas on these critical issues. The Orthodox Union advocates and works for the security of Jewish and other faith-based communities on a daily basis, and this opportunity greatly amplifies our ability to do so. As a member of the council, I look forward to making our country a safer place for people of all religions.”

Orthodox Union Executive Director for Public Policy Nathan Diament stated:

“Rabbi Hauer will serve alongside other esteemed faith leaders to help ensure the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security is tackling major issues and threats to religious communities. The inclusion of Orthodox Jewish representation on the council is crucial, and Rabbi Hauer has the expertise and wisdom to provide appropriate guidance.”

About the Orthodox Union

Founded in 1898, the Orthodox Union (OU), or Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, serves as the voice of American Orthodox Jewry, with over 400 congregations in its synagogue network. As the umbrella organization for American Orthodox Jewry, the OU is at the forefront of advocacy work on both state and federal levels, outreach to Jewish teens and young professionals through NCSY, Israel Free Spirit Birthright, Yachad and OU Press, among many other divisions and programs.

About OU Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer

Rabbi Hauer joined the OU as its executive vice president on May 1, 2020. In this role, he serves as the organization’s rabbinic leader, heading its communal-oriented efforts and serving as its professional religious and policy leader, and primary spokesman. Prior to joining the OU, Rabbi Hauer served as the senior Rabbi of Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion Congregation in Baltimore, Md. for 26 years, where he was active in local communal leadership in many areas, with an emphasis on education, at-risk children, and social service organizations serving the Jewish community. Rabbi Hauer is an active teacher of Torah who led a leadership training program for rabbis and communal leaders, and was a founding editor of the online journal Klal Perspectives. He received his rabbinic ordination and doctor of Talmudic law from Ner Israel and his Master of Science from John Hopkins University.