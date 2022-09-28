Daniel and his Family Left Everything in Ukraine. Now What?

While many of us may have moved on from news about Ukraine, Daniel and his family can’t. It is too dangerous for them to go back. They came to Eretz Yisroel with thousands of refugees, but what do they do now?

Shuvu has been working tirelessly to help with the material and spiritual needs of Daniel’s family and many others. From new clothes for his mother and sister, to providing Daniel a hot kosher lunch every day, Shuvu is there for them. B’chasdei Hashem, Daniel is now learning Torah in one of Shuvu’s 70 schools across Eretz Yisroel. Schools with Rebbeim and staff that speak Daniel’s language. But we need your help at charidy.com/shuvu

Please join Shuvu by helping us raise $3,000,000 in much needed funds. Every dollar at charidy.com/shuvu will be matched during the campaign. Help Daniel and his family. Help Ukrainian refugees. Help Klal Yisroel! In this zechus, may you be zoche to a Gmar Chasima Tova.

