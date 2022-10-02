Free Crowdfunding Campaigns Available For Nonprofits Aiding Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts

CauseMatch, a leading peer-to-peer fundraising platform, is making its crowdfunding platform available to all nonprofits running fundraising campaigns to aid in Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Nonprofits are encouraged to set up their campaigns immediately so they can begin collecting funds to distribute to victims of the hurricane. Funds can be used for the rebuilding of homes and communal buildings, paying medical bills, offering nutritional support, and all other critical needs.





“There are so many organizations assisting people in the southeast part of the United States and we want to make sure they have all the resources necessary,” said CauseMatch Founder and CEO Joseph Bornstein. “Crowdfunding has the ability to mobilize people to give generously, so I hope that nonprofits take advantage of this opportunity to raise money to help people in need.”





Beyond setting up a CauseMatch campaign, organizations can utilize advanced tech features like Donor Rescue, which captures information from incomplete transactions. These features empower campaigns to raise significantly more than they otherwise would.





Donors will be given the option to voluntarily pay an additional service fee on top of their donation to keep the platform free for organizational use.





“Donor generosity won’t make the hurricane go away,” said Bornstein. “But it can be used to alleviate the pain and suffering of individuals in distress.”





To launch a free hurricane relief campaign, organizations should email [email protected] or visit https://www.causematch.com/contact-us/ and leave their information with HURRICANE IAN in the comments section.





About CauseMatch:





CauseMatch is a peer-to-peer fundraising technology platform that enables nonprofits to build more meaningful donor experiences by relying on the social proof that people give to people. With its proprietary fundraising technology, CauseMatch helps nonprofits raise more money from more donors and creates a positive giving experience for every donor and every organization.