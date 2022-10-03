Despite It All, The Learning Continues, Stronger Than Ever!

…מי באש ומי במים Flood… Fire… Eviction… yet the learning goes on!

BUT WE NEED YOUR HELP!

Despite setbacks and challenges, the Yeshiva Gedola & Mesivta of Carteret is Baruch Hashem flourishing….But we need your support to continue.



Originally opened with just a small Beis Medrash in 2006, the Yeshiva added a Mesivta in 2017. With mid-sized classes and the most dedicated Rabbeim, each talmid gets the attention, warmth, and guidance that fuels and produces incredible Bnei Torah. Nearly every returning talmid has made a kinyan on at least one of the Yeshiva mesechtas, making at least one siyum, if not 2, 3 or more. During the afternoons the High School students have a serious General Studies program, focused on preparing each student for life, enabling them to become well-rounded Bnei Torah who are educated in much more than just their Torah studies.

However, this past year the Yeshiva hit several major obstacles. At the beginning of the year, our campus was ravaged by Hurricane Ida, including the closure of one of our student residences. Thus far the Yeshiva has yet to receive any financial assistance from FEMA. At the very end of the school year, a FIRE broke out in another of our student residences, effectively leaving the yeshiva with no local housing for its talmidim. Due to various complications, insurance has been unwilling to make any payouts as of yet. Additionally, our efforts to collect the compensation we deserve and to rebuild have resulted in costly legal guidance.

Overcoming many difficulties and complexities, the yeshiva succeeded in reopening on time for the new year, the new zman began on time, full-steam ahead. The contingencies incurred more resources, despite the already tremendos financial challenges. The staff extended themselves well beyond the norm, and Baruch Hashem the year is off to a great start.

These budding Talmidim deserve the best education and we’re giving it to them. We turn to YOU for support in helping to do so.

Would you give our talmidim a year with peace of mind?

Please do want you can and donate here.

We thank you for your kind and generous support and wish you and your loved ones a Ksiva V’chasima Tovah, a year filled with bracha, nachas, health, and parnassah!

On behalf of the entire Yeshiva,

Rabbi Yaakov Mayer, Rosh HaYeshiva

Rabbi Azriel Brown, Rosh HaYeshiva

Rabbi Heshy Fireworker, Mashgiach Ruchani

Rabbi Avraham Yeshaya Roth, Rosh Mesivta

Rabbi Yaakov T. Biderman, Executive Director