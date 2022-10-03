Frum Jewry awakened to the Call of the Hidabroot Teshuva Revolution in Eretz Yisroel

Add merit to your account before the Yom Hadin by calling in your donation!

In the weeks preceding the Yomim Noraim of 5783, the frum Jewish community across the United States grew excited upon learning about the revolution currently brewing on the frontlines of the Israeli Teshuva movement.

Masses of secular Israelis, notorious for their virulent anti-religious views, are softening their stance as they are exposed to authentic Torah-true Yiddishkeit via Hidabroot’s popular radio and TV channels.

The impressive array of entertaining and inspiring programs has infiltrated and impacted the lives of thousands upon thousands of the irreligious population, arousing them to return. The Hidabroot channels have effectively instigated an unprecedented Teshuva revolution across the length and breadth of Israel by giving our lost brothers access to genuine Yiddishkeit.

Without going into the various details involved in this complex operation, one thing is clear: Thanks to Hidabroot, millions of Jews in Eretz Yisroel now say Shema Yisroel, and thousands have begun keeping the laws of Family Purity.

Do we need to say more than the Posek Hador, HaRav Wosner zt’l, who expressed his wonderment upon hearing about the activities and success rate of Hidabroot? “If only I could have had a part in your work!” he declared. With this statement, the Posek HaDor conveyed his wish for even a portion of the great zechusim generated by this movement which has been instrumental in bringing so many Yidden back home.

The painful reality is that, by and large, those returning to Yiddishkeit are descendants of upstanding, Torah-true ancestors, some of whom were great Rebbes that influenced Klal Yisroel profoundly during their lifetimes. Never in their wildest dreams would these great men envision how far their offspring would veer from the right path.

Despite having gone astray, these Jews undergo a relentless search for spirituality. Their souls do not rest until they reconnect to their pure and holy roots. The typical secular lifestyle gives them no satisfaction; once they heed the call of Hidabroot and return entirely to Torah, they experience inner serenity and happiness.

We can tell hundreds of anecdotes to prove this, but the bottom line is all that matters: Hidabroot is making massive inroads into secular society, bringing about a vast Teshuva movement and setting the stage for the ultimate Geulah.

R’ Yid, grab a Zechus before the awesome Day of Judgment!

With your donation of $18 this Erev Yom Kippur

participate in the vital efforts of bringing our wayward brothers back.

An emissary will put your kvitel Erev Yom Kippur in Meron by the kever of Reb Shimon. The holy Reb Shimon mentions in the Zohar that bringing a fellow Yid to teshuvah will bring him much blessing.



Don’t go to Kol Nidrei yourself.

Bring your wayward brother too.

CALL NOW

718-407-4253

give.hidabroot.org

