Meet Touro Trailblazer Sara Rabi, Class of 1994

Meet Touro Trailblazer Sara Rabi, CPA, Class of 1994

Managing Director, CBIZ Marks Paneth LLP

I always enjoyed math and throughout high school, I tutored many of my peers for the Regents exams. After graduation, my first job was working as an administrative assistant at a small CPA firm. I was driven to learn and grow so I enrolled at Touro. I attended evening classes, while working during the day, to earn my degree in accounting. Thanks to the stellar education I received at Touro, I was able to pass all four parts of the CPA exam with high grades in one sitting. I was also able to land a position at a prestigious firm right out of college.

I am one of just a few women partners at my firm and I bring trust, expertise and compassion as I coach high net worth individuals on estate and tax planning. I spend my days meeting client needs, motivating my support staff, networking and engaging in continuous education to stay current with tax law changes.

The diversity of my clientele’s businesses and their family dynamics make my work extremely interesting. Juggling my many roles as wife, mother and grandmother and full time partner at a premier accounting firm is extremely demanding. Staying consistent, focused and constantly planning ahead enables me to meet the challenges.

I’m proud to be a recognized member of a Top 10 national accounting firm and to have received international recognition on the Citywealth Leaders List. I’m grateful to Touro for providing me with the foundation for a successful career.

