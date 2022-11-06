It Rings true – Ten Yad Tenathon is Now Live!

The annual Ten Yad Tenathon is Live!

Log on to Tenathon.com now to participate in the greatest Hakhel Show of the Year.

Highlighting this year’s Tenathon is:

– A unified global Tefillah for Shidduchim led by Ten Yad’s delegation to Kever Rochel Imeinu

– The debut of Ten Yad’s feature song Titled, “Take My Hand,” performed by Benny Friedman

– And the world-famous Ten Yad Chinese Auction streaming live the for all the world to see

The Live show will also feature,

– Acclaimed Mentalist – Meni Hollander

– The all-star musical cast – Benny Friedman, Ohad Moskowitz, Shulem and Yaakov Lemmer, and the legendary Avraham fried

– Accompanied by Violinist extraordinaire – Daniel Ahaviel,

– The world’s favorite host – Mr. Nachum Segal!

So buy a ticket package now at www.tenathon.com for your chance to win the best cars, jewelry, dream vacations, and much more!

Then relax and watch Ten Yad bRING you the greatest show of the year.