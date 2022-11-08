Today is Election Day!

Even if everyone you know voted, we still need your vote.

For the UENJ tuition initiative to work, we need to prove our numbers.

Despite the high voter turnout due to early voting opportunities, we have not yet reached the crucial numbers we need to achieve the first step in our goal of tuition relief for all parents.

TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO VOTE!

You can vote until 8:00 TONIGHT at:

LAKEWOOD- Municipal Building

231 3rd Street, Lakewood 08701

JACKSON – Ocean County Library,

2 Jackson Drive, Jackson 08527

MANCHESTER – Ocean County Library,

21 Colonial Dr., Manchester 08759

TOMS RIVER – Ocean County Library,

101 Washington St., Toms River 08753