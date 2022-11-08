The Amazing Eitzah: Go to the Chazon Ish’s Kever

Hundreds of cheder boys will daven and beseech Hashem on your behalf, at the place that is “most auspicious for tefillos”

As we approach the yahrzeit of the Chazon Ish zt”l, which takes place this week, one of Rav Chaim Kanievsky’s grandsons shared a remarkable piece of advice that his grandfather, the Sar HaTorah zt”l, gave to a Yid whose child had gone off the derech. This distraught father had gone to Rav several times to request a blessing for success in chinuch banim and to ask that his son return to the Torah. Each time the Rav listened intently and then offered his classic “BuHa” blessing (short for brachah v’hatzlachah).

Sadly, the situation deteriorated greatly and there was a high risk to the spiritual safety of the younger children. It was no longer possible for that son to continue living at home. And so the burdened father once again headed to the Rav, to pour out his worries and request advice. The Sar HaTorah zt”l, told the father, as he had advised many others before him, to go to the Chazon Ish’s kever and daven a tefillah which he composed: “Tefillas eim al banah” — a mother’s prayer for her child. This is a tefillah that has been a channel for yeshuos for many people. The Rav also told him to give tzedakah in the memory of the Chazon Ish zt”l for the success of all his children in Torah and yiras Shamayim.

This is an eitzah that has proven itself time and time again. For decades, the resting place of the Chazon Ish zt”l, has been known a spot that is ripe for yeshuos. “It is a place that is most auspicious for tefillos,” the Sar HaTorah zt”l commented.

Now it is your turn to benefit from this eitzah. On the day of the Chazon Ish’s yahrzeit which falls on this Wednesday the 15th of Cheshvan, the pure talmidim of the Talmud Torah Tashbar cheder in Bnei Brak will hold a special tefillah gathering at the tziyun. Hundreds of students of the cheder that was founded by the talmidim of the Chazon Ish in his own home, will harness the power of the tefillos of tinokos shel beis rabban. Led by HaRav Shimon Galai and with the participation of other gedolim and distinguished rabbanim shlita, these children will storm the Heavens on your behalf for yeshuos and rachamim.

Those who submitted names for davening before last year’s yahrzeit tefillah event experienced powerful yeshuos in shidduchim, children, health, and parnassah. Don’t miss your chance!

To submit names for the tefillah gathering