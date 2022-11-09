Your Guide To Tonight’s Election!

LifePrep Education System is a remarkable innovation in the field of Mesivta General Studies. We are well on our way towards revamping and vastly upgrading the landscape of General Studies across the Yeshiva world.

LifePrep designed an interactive and highly-relevant curriculum focused on life-skills (Financial Literacy, Health and Safety, Economics, Government, Law, Technological Proficiency, Persuasive Writing, Public Speaking, etc., to name a few).

The customized lessons are taught in a way that meets the requirements for core competencies (Math, History, Science, and Language Arts) while being conveyed in an engaging manner.

There are PowerPoint presentations and worksheets for each individual class taught!