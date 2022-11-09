Teachers TUrbocharged by Torah Umesorah

A school is as successful as its teachers are. Back in the day, aspiring teachers could simply walk into the classroom and begin teaching, but the complexities and complications of today’s world and today’s chinuch mean that rebbeim and moros need training, guidance, and support. From classroom control to curricula, Torah Umesorah is the address teachers turn to to help them help our children, your children, Klal Yisrael’s children.





Torah Umesorah is the one organization that exists, lives, and breathes to uphold, strengthen, and perpetuate our Torah and our Mesorah. Let’s take a closer look at some of their indispensable work.





Nefesh Chaya Mashgiach & Mechaneches Program is a two-year training course for the classroom Rebbi or Mashgiach, Morah or Mechanches, that provides the knowledge and tools to connect with and understand every student in the room before he/she becomes a “problem child.” The training provides participants with the theoretical knowledge and practical application of essential foundations of psychology and the essence of self-esteem necessary to recognize a student in need.





Our Rebbeim and Moros invest countless hours and enormous energy into educating, guiding and developing our children into confident and committed YIdden, but their salaries often do not reflect the skill and dedication they put forth. The Raise the Rebbi/Morah Superfund raised $25 million dollars that go directly toward increasing the salaries of our Rebbeim and Moros, elevating their stature and dignity, and incentivizing them to stay in chinuch.





Chinuch.org is a platform for educators and parents to share high-quality materials spanning every area of Jewish education. With more than 20,000 educational materials available, more than a million annual visits and over 600,000 downloads resulting in millions of handouts annually, Chinuch.org is clearly an invaluable resource for teachers and parents alike. It has entered classrooms and homes globally, from Australia to Amsterdam, from Panama to New Zealand, and beyond.





These are just very few of the many programs and initiatives offered by Torah Umesorah to support and empower your child’s Torah chinuch. On Tuesday, November 15th, IT’S YOUR TURN. Torah Umesorah will launch Chinuch TUesday to raise $6 million in the span of 36 hours to continue and to expand its vitally important work.









Year round, Torah Umesorah is there for each and every one of us, for our schools, teachers, leaders, and, most of all, for all of our children. CLICK HERE! On November 15, IT’S YOUR TURN to show your support for what Torah Umesorah has done for your family. Join the effort. Take part in the campaign and support Torah Umesorah’s vitally important work. Stand up for our children’s chinuch, for your child’s chinuch.