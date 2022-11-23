Have a Passion for Nutrition?

Sara Schenirer is proud to announce their latest partnership with University of New Haven to offer a prestigious Masters in Nutrition Sciences.

Go from enthusiast to nutritionist with our 5 semester degree in Nutrition Science.

*Cohort is forming now for FALL 2023*

This program has generated significant interest and has limited seats. Although fall seems far away, the application deadline for this program is January 3rd, 2023.

So if nutrition is your passion, act fast!

Join our online open house to learn more about this exciting field!TOMORROW NIGHT: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8 PM

REGISTER NOW!

*All attendees receive $75 discount code toward application fee

For more information: email [email protected] or call (718)-633-8557 ext. 37