Seeking Stability in a Chaotic World? Let Israel’s Real Estate Expert Shia Getter Lead the Way.

Yerushalayim, November 2 — Mr. Shia Getter, Yerushalayim’s premier real estate expert, is bringing his knowledge to the United States to share secrets of the Israeli real estate market with Americans — on their home turf.

Elections in Israel. Elections in America. The world can feel so chaotic. But that shouldn’t stop you from seeking some stability.

If you’ve daydreamed about owning property in Israel, or you’ve thought about investing here, that goal is more accessible than ever. Even though the “prize” is over 6,000 miles away, The Getter Group is bringing it a bit closer…

Mr. Shia Getter, a longtime leader of Israel’s ever-evolving real estate scene, will be in the United States to meet with clients one-on-one in Lakewood, Monsey, the Five Towns, and Boro Park. From November 20–24th, potential property owners will have the rare opportunity to get their questions answered in person, to have their concerns addressed face-to-face, and to glean the insider wisdom of someone who has been in the business for over 17 years.

Recognized as an industry leader and a real estate educator, Mr. Getter is known for his passion for helping clients not only get the most mileage for their money but also helping them understand the process they’re going through. He can create personalized purchase plans based on their customized profile. At a meeting with him, clients can discover where to buy, how to specifically break down their budget, what to expect as a foreign buyer from the banks and mortgage companies, and so much more.

Building on the success of his visit this past summer, Mr. Getter is here to discuss whatever real estate topic is on your mind. More than that, he’s here to help build on your dream. Buying property in Israel doesn’t have to be chaotic. The Getter Group makes it smooth and serene, so you can have that security and stability you crave.

Get yourself your own little mikdash, a fortress from the chaos. Embrace this amazing opportunity.

Contact The Getter Group’s office today to register.* Your face-to-face meeting with CEO Shia Getter will make his firsthand knowledge your own.

*Spaces are limited and will be allotted on a first-come-first-serve basis by advanced registration only.

To learn more about how you can gain from Mr. Getter’s guidance and knowledge, or to secure a one-on-one meeting with him during his upcoming trip, contact The Getter Group at one of the numbers below. All registered participants will receive an intake form so Mr. Getter can prepare for and personalize the meeting.

Contact: Baila Miro | IL : 077-234-6011 | US : (718) 473-3950 |UK : (020) 8150-6082 | WhatsApp +972 58-318-0000 | [email protected]

CLICK HERE to send a WhatsApp

About The Getter Group:

Founded in 2006, The Getter Group is Israel’s only full-service real estate advocacy group. The Getter Group serves to guide, represent, and empower clients throughout the entire process of purchasing property. They’ve helped hundreds of clients with everything from finding an apartment to negotiating an offer, from reviewing and upgrading the contract to having the finished apartment inspected, and beyond.