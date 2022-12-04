Celebrating a Bar Mitzvah Behind Bars

“Dear Aleph, it’s almost my Bar Mitzvah. I will have to stand in front of my entire community and read the prayers out loud. But how can I do that without my dad by my side? He’s been in prison for almost two years and I’m starting to forget how life used to be. I know he can’t come home yet, but please, please can you help my dad attend my Bar Mitzvah?”

Every day at the Aleph Institute, we receive heartbreaking pleas from people who are isolated and alone. No call goes unanswered, and no letter is left unread. No place is too far for us to reach. A simple visit is a lifeline for someone who is isolated and otherwise removed from their Jewish community.





PLEASE DONATE GENEROUSLY!

Founded in 1981 by Rabbi Sholom Lipskar, at the express direction of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Aleph is a nonprofit organization that provides religious programming, legal advocacy, and humanitarian aid to thousands of men, women, and children in desperate need.

Here’s the simple truth: Most of Aleph’s clients have nowhere else to turn. Young US soldiers who are serving in foreign countries, hoping for a sense of connection to home and to Hashem, depend on Aleph’s advocacy for their religious observance and Torah education. Aleph-endorsed Military Chaplains turn to us to ensure there is a shofar for Rosh Hashana, a Lulav and Esrog for Sukkos, a Menorah for Chanukah, and Matzo for Pesach.

When a loved one is in prison, Aleph hears from desperate mothers who can’t cover the heating bill because the family’s primary breadwinner is incarcerated. The children tell their “Aleph Angels” (counselors) about being bullied in school because their dad’s mugshot was in the papers, and the men and women locked behind bars often face antisemitism, health complications, and isolation issues that few other organizations can address.

In many ways, they are alone. But thanks to Aleph, they are connected. Aleph provides a voice to the voiceless, a hope to the hopeless, and a helping hand to those whose hands are tied.Aleph is now running its #AloneButConnected campaign to B”EH raise $1M to support incarcerated individuals, members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and their loved ones left behind. Generous donors have pledged $500,000—but only if Aleph can raise the same amount by December 6. Every dollar donated will be matched, making TWICE the impact. Partner with Aleph today to ensure that even those who are alone remain connected at all times.

