Rabbi Avi Wiesenfeld’s Beis Dovid Yeshiva Releases Music Video: A Yeshiva, A Home – New Music Video Release

This music video was created by Yeshivas Beis Dovid and is portraying all the bochurim that desire to be accepted for who they truly are: Watch as the Bochur in the video, after years of confusion and closed doors, he finds a place to call home.

Watch the Bochur’s journey, as he finds comfort and security in an environment he has so longed for.

Yeshivas Beis Dovid aims to give boys an authentic and honest Torah Hashkofa with exceptionally dedicated Rebbeim in an atmosphere that exudes warmth and tremendous Simchas Hachaim. In addition to the exciting and interactive shmoozen and vaadim, the Rosh Yeshiva and the Rebbeim consistently role model true balanced Torah life. A major part of this enterprise is to encourage a genuine understanding of spirituality which begins with developing a relationship with G-d by placing His reality at the center of our lives.

Each boy is able to grow with his own personality and characteristics without suppression of his traits, interests and most importantly sense of humor. The Yeshiva aims to tap into what makes each boys heart beat. We find out about the passion that drives him in life, nurturing each boy so that each one develops into a unique fruitful individual. An inquiring, questioning mind is highly regarded in the Yeshiva, and we aim to provide answers that will create solid foundations for their emotional and spiritual well-being. Outlets, trips and activities are built into the semester to ensure that each boy remains well-rounded, healthy and productive.

With an emphasis on retaining a thorough knowledge of every Sugya and completing the Masechtah, the bochurim are trained to set goals and to reach them at all costs. Character development and interpersonal relationships are a key focus in our teaching, as we lovingly and patiently mould our Bochurim into the future leaders of Klal Yisroel they have the potential to be.

The qualification for being on the Beis Dovid Hanhola is primarily a commitment to care for and nurture a boy as if he were one’s own child. As a result, the dedicated Rebbeim take a very broad approach to their role, providing support and guidance on every possible front. This includes ensuring a boy is settled, happy with the accommodation, socially integrated, engaging in his preferred outlets, and can excel in whichever area of learning he chooses.

The Rosh Yeshiva Harav Avi Wiesenfeld Shlit’a invests tremendous effort in providing a loving and warm environment in which each boy can thrive. He ensures that every bochur is given a chance to learn with him individually so that he can personally engage with him and develop a close bond with each boy. Rabbi Weisenfeld genuinely love’s each bochur who enters our yeshiva, and with his sensitivity and wisdom knows how to draw out the unique potential of each boy. He caringly helps each boy develop a healthy sense of self-esteem, assists him in setting up goals and sees him through accomplishing them. He ensures that each boy is a success story both in Torah learning and in the building of exceptional Middos. When he speaks to the Bochurim of Yeshivas Beis Dovid, he knows that through instilling the love of Yiddishkeit he is strengthening the heartbeat of the future.

YESHIVAS BEIS DOVID IS FOR A SERIOUS BOY WHO WANTS TO GROW IN HIS KNOWLEDGE OF HALACHA , LEARNING AND HASHKAFA. WE PROVIDE A RELAXED AND LOVING ATMOSPHERE, WITH DEVOTED REBBEIM WHO BUILD A KESHER WITH EVERY BOCHUR ALLOWING EACH BOY TO GROW AT HIS OWN PACE.

We are now BH in our fifth year of Yeshiva and have experienced tremendous growth. Although the Yeshiva has expanded over the last couple of years, we will not compromise on continuing to offer a warm, family atmosphere for each and every boy. When a boy joins Yeshiva, he becomes part of the family where all his needs are taken care of on a personal level.

