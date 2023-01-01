42Pine: The Ultimate in Luxury Living

You want community. You want location. You want shuls. You want convenience. You want luxury.

You want 42Pine.

Located at the crossroads of the iconic intersection between Pine Tree Drive and 41st Street, 42 Pine is the first luxury residential building to be built in the warm and vibrant Miami Beach community in the last fifty years. This project sets a new standard on 41st Street, and presents a rare opportunity to own a home of this caliber in one of the most in-demand areas.

With 42 Pine’s close proximity and walkability to many shuls, yeshivos and kosher restaurants, this exclusive collection of residences is rooted in community.

Sales have only launched a short while ago for this 51-residence luxury dwelling, yet the project has broken all records and is approximately 70% sold.

Construction is well underway and 42 Pine is scheduled to be completed in quarter one of 2024.

The happening place to be.

We invite you to come and tour the newest crown jewel.

The custom boutique residences, a self-contained oasis of luxury, have units that range from 700 square feet to 3,500 square feet. Prices begin at $740k for a one-bedroom unit and increase to over $4 million for the building’s larger penthouses.

Full service, resort-style amenities anticipate the residents’ every need. Amenities include a wellness center, an expansive rooftop pool, cabanas with poolside service, a full service gym, a club and game room, a children’s playroom, as well as a spa and wellness center.

Each residence has luxurious, sun-drenched living space with an open floor plan, as well as custom kitchens with marble countertops and Italian cabinetry, outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. There is white oak hardwood flooring throughout, as well as a balcony with expansive views, perfect for a sukkah. Master suites are outfitted with his-and-her closets and spa-like bathrooms.

These are spacious homes, with ample amenities and a child-friendly kosher and Shabbos atmosphere.

Designed by the world renowned architect, Arquitectonica, designers of some of the largest buildings in the world, every square inch will be constructed with the highest standards of quality and comfort in mind.

“It’s clear that this property fills a very important need. 42 Pine is a building that is truly singular. There is nothing else like it in the neighborhood,” says Mushka Jacobson, director of sales and marketing with Douglas Elliman. “We have redefined luxury living in Miami Beach, particularly for an Orthodox Jewish buyer.”

The eight-story property has the appearance of an upscale villa neighborhood, with a sleek exterior and expansive lobby seating area. With floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces with glass railings, the appearance and vibe are similar to that of an upscale private residence, with the addition of a dedicated on-site team including a concierge, doorman, valet and porter service.

The project reflects timeless sophistication and will serve as a beacon for the neighborhood. For more information, call Mushka Jacobson at 347.775.0624 or visit 42Pine.com.