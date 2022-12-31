Missed ArtScroll’s Incredible 40% Off 8 Daily Chanukah Specials?

They’re Back for 48 Hours!
Throughout Chanukah, ArtScroll ran 8 daily specials at 40% off. Missed it this year? ArtScroll is re-running all 8 specials from Motzaei Shabbos through Monday at noon!
There’s no limit to these incredible offers, so now is a great time to stock up on gifts for the year!
Day 1A: The Laws of Shabbos Set
Day 1B: Kitzur Shulchan Aruch Set
Day 3: Chumash with the Teachings of the Talmud Set
Day 4: Prophets and Writings Sets
Day 5: The Weekly Parashah Set
Day 6: Chumash Mikra’os Gedolos Complete Pocket Set
Don’t miss it! These deals end Monday at midnight! Order NOW on Artscroll.com!
Eyeing something else? ArtScroll’s sitewide 20%-off Chanukah sale is also ending Monday night, so hurry now! Don’t miss the most amazing sale of the year!