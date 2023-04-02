Rav Don Segal shlita against the wigs of today

Sponsored Content







HaRav Don Segal shlita

Excerpts from his Motzei Shabbos speech Parshas Yisro 5783 (after the recent terror attacks in Eretz Yisroel):

Until when! My heart hurts me… I am not worthy to speak, but it is pikuach nefesh! This is pikuach nefesh! We know that “ולא יראה בך ערות דבר ושב מאחריך– when there is immodesty, I will turn away from you.” I am begging you, I am beseeching… Have mercy, have rachmanus!

All the wigs being worn today, are the complete opposite of the purpose of the wig, and of the whole of tznius.נורא נוראות ! This is written clearly, “כל מקום שיש גזל וזימה אנדרלמוסיא באה לעולם והורגת רעים וטובים– In every place that there is gezel and immorality, chaos comes to the world which kills the bad and the good people.” This is referring to ”ה‘ מתהלך בקרב מחניך להצילך, ולא יראה בך ערות דבר.“

We see this occurring, It is נורא נוראות! What catastrophes! We need to make a big correction in this. Therefore, I am begging all of you who are here today, and all who are not here today, have mercy! Have rachamanus!

איש את רעהו יעזורו“- One person should strengthen the other” with the true understanding to have rachamanus on Klal Yisroel, especially now in the year after Shmitta… Let us be inspired to make a great tikkun, and ensure that all should be in accordance with the psak of HaRav Elyashiv zt”l and HaRav Wosner zt”l. Their rulings are not hiddurim or extra stringencies, they are basic halacha.

Whoever strengthens in this, cannot imagine what they can merit b’gashmiyas and b’ruchniyus, in this world and the next and chas vashalom it is a matter of לא תעמוד על דם רעך“- Do not stand and watch your brother’s blood being spilled.” Can you not see what is happening?

To hear the recording of HaRav Don Segal shlita please call: 385.330.9174

Timeless Words from Gedolei Yisroel

Timeless Words from Gedolei Yisroel



The posek hador, Harav Shmuel Halevi Wosner zt”l, stated, “The wigs that were worn approximately sixty years ago—even in the more modernized country, Vienna—were clearly recognizable from a distance. It was clear that it wasn’t the woman’s own hair since those wigs did not have the natural characteristics of hair. Yet the wigs of today look just like natural hair.” He then added, “They incite the yetzer hara even more than natural hair, and there would be no posek in previous generations who would be able to find any type of leniency to permit such a sheitel.” 1



Harav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv zt”l declared, “The dispute about if the sheitel is permissible applied to the wigs of previous generations (which were short and stiff, and the hairs did not move from their place). But the natural-looking sheitels incite the yetzer hara just like hair… Who can permit wearing such a sheitel, which is ervah?” 2



Harav Baruch Auerbach zt”l, the son of Harav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach zt”l, related the following episode: “A few years ago, there were many tragedies occurring… People knew that this was a wake-up call from Hashem to repent, yet they were unsure in which area of avodas Hashem they should strengthen themselves. A group of women decided to ask Harav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach what Hashem was requesting of them. The rav’s answer was clear and profound: ‘לדעתי, אלעס זענען די שייטלעך שולדיג!- In my opinion it is all due to the sheitels!’ And then he added, ‘איך מיין נישט דווקא די לאנגע, איך מיין די קורצע אויך!- I am not referring only to the long ones! I mean the short ones, as well!’”

כמו שאמר בכינוס התעוררות במאטעסדארף1

בשיעור היומי בביהמ”ד “תפארת בחורים” תשס”ט2