Katz Threatens To Seize Lebanese Territory; Trump Approved Expanded Ground Op

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz held a situational assessment on Thursday morning following heavy Hezbollah rocket fire at Israel overnight Wednesday.

At the conclusion of the assessment, Katz said, “I warned the president of Lebanon that if the Lebanese government cannot control the territory and prevent Hezbollah from threatening northern communities and firing at Israel, we will take control of the territory and do it ourselves. The prime minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare for expanding IDF activity in Lebanon in order to restore quiet and security to the northern communities. We promised quiet and security for the residents of the north, and that is exactly what we will deliver.”

Yisrael Hayom reported on Thursday that President Donald Trump approved Israel’s limited ground operation into Lebanon, which began last week, and also agreed that it can be significantly expanded if necessary.

Trump spoke to reporters about the situation in Lebanon outside the White House on Wednesday, saying, “We’re working on it very hard. We love Lebanon, we love the Lebanese people. We have to get rid of Hezbollah. It has brought disaster for many years.”

