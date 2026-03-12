Neis In Central Israel After Hezbollah Fires 200 Rockets Overnight

Hezbollah launched some 200 rockets at Israel’s north and deeper into the country overnight, the Israeli military says.

Many rockets were intercepted and no serious injuries were reported.

One missile scored a direct hit in the yard of a home on the moshav of Chaniel in the Hefer Valley in central Israel. In a neis, although the house and nearby houses sustained severe damage, the protective room remained intact, saving the lives of the residents. Several residents were treated for shock but no physical injuries were reported.

“Fortunately, despite the direct hit near the house, the family went into the protected room and everyone is safe and healthy. The entire street has been searched, the area has been cleared and we have the situation under control. Apart from property damage, everyone is fine,” Hefer Valley Regional Council head Galit Shaul said at the scene.

Sirens started blaring Wednesday evening across the north and continued almost nonstop for hours, warning of incoming attacks from Lebanon and Iran.

“The noise was extraordinary, it was really scary,” said Naama Porat, a resident of rural Klil, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the Lebanese border.

The explosions and interceptions overhead were so loud that Porat dashed outside with her son and spent the night there, she said.

Northern residents repeatedly have heard from Israel’s leaders that Hezbollah was dealt a devastating blow in the previous conflict.

“They have stocks of weapons and it just doesn’t end. We don’t know how much and what to expect,” Porat said.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem & AP)