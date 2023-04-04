Miami Yerushalayim On Chol Hamoed! In Brooklyn & Orlando

Sponsored Content





Use code OTA15 for 15% OFF supporting Shirainu & Orlando Torah Acadamy.

Special large family discounts available email: [email protected]





On the heels of their recent worldwide popularity, comes the start of a world tour Miami Yerushalayim! Yerachmiel Begun & The Miami Boys Choir Live in Brooklyn & Orlando this Chol Hamoed Pesach. The Brooklyn show will be at the Oceana Theater Sun. Aft. 230pm and the Orlando show Mon. Eve. 7pm at the phenomenal indoor Hard Rock Live State of the art Theater @ Citywalk right off the entrance to Universal. The Orlando show is also supporting the Orlando Torah Academy by purchasing VIP seats.

The shows will be an amazing mixture of older classics, ‘Yerushalayim’ songs from 2008 era, and new songs from the upcoming album. Topping it off will be an inspiring ‘Around The Year’ presentation. The show also stars the amazing MIAMI TEENS! This will also be a visual experience with special video matching each song.

Don’t miss out! There’s nothing these days like the Miami mania in concert!

Go to miamiboyschoir.com/events

Email: [email protected]