Have You Always Wanted to Get Smicha? This Is The Program For You

Looking for a structured program that will give you the tools and resources you need to get Smicha? Dayanus? Chuppah v’Kiddushin? Join Machon Smicha, the premier halachah institute serving the English speaking Torah community.

“It is so important for people to learn and know halachah well,” said Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Dovid Lau, when presented with the Machon Smicha Translated and Explained Shulchan Aruch, “but unfortunately that door feels locked to so many. What I’m holding in my hands is the key to unlocking that door.”

Many want to learn and receive smicha, but find it difficult to do so. Some are in places with no structured program, others have difficulty navigating the Shulchan Aruch and its commentaries, while others have difficulty committing to such an undertaking.

Machon Smicha has enabled and empowered hundreds to learn and master halachah, and ultimately receive smicha. And thanks to Machon Smicha’s innovative program and Translated and Explained Shulchan Aruch, the program offers a high level of learning that empowers and benefits everyone, from the novice learner to the seasoned scholar.

And recently, Machon Smicha has rolled out a few new courses, including Dayanus, Chuppah v’Kiddushin and Kashrus in the Kitchen. Additionally, a Shabbos course is in the works.

“Many people have the dream to receive smicha,” explains Rabbi Shlomo Chaim Kesselman, Machon Smicha Director. “The program we created is exciting for so many because now that goal is practical and attainable.”

Machon Smicha strives to provide learners with step-by-step guidance through the smicha process, fusing authentic halachah learning with modern technology. Learners are guided through the program by being provided with the one-of-a-kind Machon Smicha Translated and Explained Shulchan Aruch, support from rabbis and teachers, a flexible learning schedule, and so much more. The topics covered are made relevant and practical, and the halachos are explored from their sources in the Mishnah and Gemara, all the way down to their practical and contemporary application.

Both past and present students are passionate about the program, “I always wanted to learn and receive smicha, I just thought it was too late. Machon Smicha made it possible and practical for me” explains New York resident Yochanan Cohen, 35. And Baruch Green, 52, from Yerushalayim, says that “Machon Smicha provided me with a structured program to learn and finish smicha.”

“The most beautiful part of the program, aside from the wealth of crucial knowledge the students gain, is the satisfaction they experience upon completion,” concluded Rabbi Kesselman. “That empowers them to continue learning long after they graduate from Machon Smicha.”

Machon Smicha’s next smicha cohort begins on April 20th 2023 (29 Nissan 5783). To learn more, or to register, visit onlinemachon.com/smicha.



