12 Stones – Your Dream is Coming True

Sponsored Content





The 12 stones project is different from anything you’ve ever seen before.. Who could imagine a private resort style living , built in the highest standards, in close proximity to the bustling heart of Jerusalem, is a dream that could come true?

And yet it is happening. On the eastern slopes of Givat Zeev, on a nature reserve, facing the rugged view of the Judean desert, the 12 stones villas are coming to life. And it is very different than other private villa development in the Jerusalem vicinity in every way. This is a development that combines unrelenting standards of luxury with attention to detail, and listens to nature rather than obstructing it. A closed community in a pastoral location, yet within easy driving distance to the city of Jerusalem.

Where

On the eastern slopes of Givat Zeev, facing the Ayalon valley, right on a nature reserve looking at the mountains of the Judean desert. This is where it all began. The area is immersed in historic memories, from the tomb of Shmuel Hanavi to the Ayalon Valley mentioned in Sefer Yehoshua. The views are open and beautiful, the air is crisp and the atmosphere peaceful. It is easy to fall in love with this special place.

How

The development consists of 98 private villas, each one built in exacting standards. The development is focused on the beautiful nature surrounding it, and the tones are all peaceful and family oriented. Each house is fitted with its own swimming pool, and designed for family time, for outdoor and indoor pleasure. The materials include wood and granite, concrete and marble. With family values in mind, each villa is uniquely designed to the last artistic touch, using top-notch materials, calming tones and natural elements that convey the feeling that your home is your sanctuary. The indoor design is so flawless you will not need any additional decorating. The outdoor landscaping will allow you to feel at one with nature, with abundant greenery and trees perfectly and naturally laid out.

Rachel Ben Haim, the world-renowned architect, is the leading force of the design of this ambitious development, and her amazing skills are very much apparent in the blueprints. The unrelenting attention to detail, the artful wholesome environment, while ensuring the results are no less than pampering, is due to her genius.

The facilities are of course of the highest standards possible, ensuring that every moment is pleasurable. No effort is too much to ensure life is a joy in this neighborhood. Every detail is thought out to build a place of perfection and harmony.

The complex is designed for community life as well as family privacy. Walkable and safe pathways and streets, communal play areas, and a wide variety of carefully chosen greenery natural to the area. The communal gardens will allow all to enjoy the wonderful abundance of nature this area is blessed with while taking in the crisp mountain air. The neighborhood is meant to be a celebration of life itself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Who

Saleet is a forward-thinking company operating in the fields of residential real estate, and commercial real estate. The company has been active in the industry for about 14 years under the ownership of Sheika Nafha and has dozens of exclusive and successful projects.

This well renowned company combined forces with Y. Dimri investments, which invests in and develops thousands of housing/real estate units in Jerusalem and across the country.

For a decade, Dimri has been operating in Jerusalem and the surrounding region, and has advanced dozens of successful investments in different neighborhoods.

This winning collaboration ensures a successful project that should exceed all expectations.

For more information, please contact:

USA:+1 (347) 282-2356⁩

Israel: +972 58-565-0007⁩

[email protected]

OR CLICK HERE