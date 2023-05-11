Last Call to Join the PCS Business Enrichment Course Starting May 15!

Sponsored Content

Last Call to Join PCS Business Enrichment Course Starting May 15! 

Join the Business Enrichment Course (PCS/Agudath Israel), a proven path to parnassah success (since 2004) 

 Learn Business skills to: 

  • get a quality job 

  • start a business 

  • increase your salary 

  • advance your career 

Topics: Microsoft Office, Business Management/Administration, Finance, Investing, Sales, Accounting, QuickBooks, Presentation/Interviewing Skills, Marketing, Negotiation, Real Estate, Amazon, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing and more.

Live and remote classes.
Remote classes are available for out-of-town students.

Limited partial scholarships available 

For more information:
Email: [email protected]
or Call: 732-905-9700 x 606 