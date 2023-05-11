Last Call to Join the PCS Business Enrichment Course Starting May 15!

Last Call to Join PCS Business Enrichment Course Starting May 15!
Join the Business Enrichment Course (PCS/Agudath Israel), a proven path to parnassah success (since 2004)
Learn Business skills to:
-
get a quality job
-
start a business
-
increase your salary
-
advance your career
Topics: Microsoft Office, Business Management/Administration, Finance, Investing, Sales, Accounting, QuickBooks, Presentation/Interviewing Skills, Marketing, Negotiation, Real Estate, Amazon, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing and more.
Live and remote classes.
Remote classes are available for out-of-town students.
Limited partial scholarships available
For more information:
Email: [email protected]
or Call: 732-905-9700 x 606