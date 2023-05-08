Join The Acclaimed Smicha And Dayanus Program Online!





The acclaimed Machon Lehoraa Online Smicha program offers an excellent opportunity for individuals who want a structured and interactive course to deepen their knowledge of Halacha.

The program offers both Yoreh-Yoreh Smicha, and Yadin-Yadin Dayanus programs. Both are led and taught by Rabbi Nachman Wilhelm, a highly experienced and well-respected Rav, who has been teaching Torah and Halacha for over 30 years. He has developed a reputation as a dynamic and experienced Maggid Shiur, and is engaging with the Talmidim throughout the course.

The programs offer live Shiurim, 2 per week, in the morning and evening hours, and are accompanied by charts, summaries, mock tests, special periodical guests Shiurim, and more.

Rabbi Dr. Elliot Grossman, a general surgeon who resides in Plainview NY, relates: “I have been learning with Rabbi Wilhelm in the Machon Lehoraa Online Smicha since 2018, first achieving Smichat Yoreh Yoreh, and now learning for Yadin Yadin. It is a superb program, and recommend it to motivated students who want to supplement their life with learning at the highest level.”

Reb Chaim Streicher of Brooklyn, shares his experience with the program: “learning with Rabbi Wilhelm has been a great pleasure. A dynamic Maggid Shiur with incredible ability to connect and explain, give Geshmak and the learning groups are nice strong group of learning individuals.”

The program has been endorsed by Rabbonim from all communities, among them: Rabbi Zalman Nechemia Goldberg OBM, Rabbi YY Jacobson, Rabbi Benjamin Blech of YU, Rabbi Rubin of LA, and many more.



To join the program or learn more about it, visit: onlinesmicha.com or email: [email protected]

Sample Dayanus Shiur: https://youtu.be/c24G4Yd5MF4Sample Smicha Shiur: https://youtu.be/EoY-kpmi5q0

