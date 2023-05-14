BX23 – THE Rehabilitation and Disability Expo – hosted by BINA

0
Sponsored Content

BINA Stroke and Brain Injury Assistance is hosting the BX23 Rehabilitation and Disability Expo.

Clarity. Connection. Community.

Vendors – take advantage of this unique opportunity to publicize your products and services to the community. Register for a booth today at https://binausa.org/bx23

BX23 will feature a large range of vendors from the world of Rehabilitation and Disability.

  • Acute
  • Sub-acute
  • Outpatient
  • Home Care
  • Insurance
  • Legal
  • Equipment & Devices
  • Agencies
  • Organizations
  • and more…

Special Research and Clinical Trials section with the latest cutting-edge research from leading centers! 

FREE admission for the general public!
No pre-registration required – just walk in!
Come visit and learn about your opportunities and possibilities.

We are pleased to welcome:
Children’s Specialized Hospital 
JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute
Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation 
Mount Sinai Brain Injury Research Center and Abilities Research Center
Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone
And many more!

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 6:00-9:00pm
Where: The Palace – 780 McDonald Ave. – Brooklyn, NY

Register for a Booth or Sponsorship here: https://binausa.org/bx23
General Inquiries: [email protected]