BX23 – THE Rehabilitation and Disability Expo – hosted by BINA

BINA Stroke and Brain Injury Assistance is hosting the BX23 Rehabilitation and Disability Expo.
BX23 will feature a large range of vendors from the world of Rehabilitation and Disability.
- Acute
- Sub-acute
- Outpatient
- Home Care
- Insurance
- Legal
- Equipment & Devices
- Agencies
- Organizations
- and more…
Special Research and Clinical Trials section with the latest cutting-edge research from leading centers!
FREE admission for the general public!
No pre-registration required – just walk in!
Come visit and learn about your opportunities and possibilities.
We are pleased to welcome:
Children’s Specialized Hospital
JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute
Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
Mount Sinai Brain Injury Research Center and Abilities Research Center
Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone
And many more!
When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 6:00-9:00pm
Where: The Palace – 780 McDonald Ave. – Brooklyn, NY
General Inquiries: [email protected]