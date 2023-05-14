BX23 – THE Rehabilitation and Disability Expo – hosted by BINA

Sponsored Content





BINA Stroke and Brain Injury Assistance is hosting the BX23 Rehabilitation and Disability Expo.

Clarity. Connection. Community.

Vendors – take advantage of this unique opportunity to publicize your products and services to the community. Register for a booth today at https://binausa.org/bx23

BX23 will feature a large range of vendors from the world of Rehabilitation and Disability.

Acute

Sub-acute

Outpatient

Home Care

Insurance

Legal

Equipment & Devices

Agencies

Organizations

and more…

Special Research and Clinical Trials section with the latest cutting-edge research from leading centers!

FREE admission for the general public!

No pre-registration required – just walk in!

Come visit and learn about your opportunities and possibilities.

We are pleased to welcome:

Children’s Specialized Hospital

JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute

Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation

Mount Sinai Brain Injury Research Center and Abilities Research Center

Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone

And many more!

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 6:00-9:00pm

Where: The Palace – 780 McDonald Ave. – Brooklyn, NY

Register for a Booth or Sponsorship here: https://binausa.org/bx23

General Inquiries: [email protected]