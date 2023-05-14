5 Month Old Girl in Need of Urgent Surgery

Sponsored Content





Joy and Sorrow

Little Saraleh lives in Israel and is born to proud parents who waited years for their beautiful gift, but she was born with an internal growth in her lower digestive tract which must be removed immediately. This type of surgery has a high success rate when done by the age of 3 months. Saraleh is holding at the sweet age of 5 months now. The fact is the hour is getting late.

The Current Situation

The doctors informed the young parents of the condition but explained to them that surgery must be done privately by a specialized team in Washington.

Though Saraleh’s family lives in Eretz Yisroel they, as any parent would do for their child, immediately began researching and making plans for this life-saving journey. They soon discovered the exorbitant cost of $250,000 to save this young bas meilech was not going to be a journey they could take without your help. We don’t understand all of Hashem’s ways but their special gift from Hashem, and the challenges little Sarah faces has necessitated that they turn to you.

Hope Within Reach

We are asking that you take this journey with us, where the destination is the most glorious outcome: to save a beautiful jewish child’s life together with us!

We daven that it may be an auspicious time that we turn to you, to Klal Yisroel and ask that you participate in saving the life of this little girl. The young parents simply have nowhere else to turn, but hope is not lost. Klal Yisroel is amazing. We plead that you open their hearts and hands to Saraleh to save her, help her live, give her the only chance she has.