Whatever your career goals, Touro’s School for Lifelong Education will get you there

Sponsored Content





Touro’s School for Lifelong Education (a Division of Touro University) offers non-traditional students comprehensive associate’s or bachelor’s college degree programs. Planned with your needs in mind, we help you prepare for your professional career in fields such as nursing, education, law, medicine, social work, mental health counseling, occupational therapy, and more.

Why the School for Lifelong Education?

Are you already working or studying? You can earn up to 40 credits for life experience

Students can earn credits for Seminary and Yeshiva studies and up to 30 CLEP credits

We offer individualized and personalized degree plans with flexible schedules

Many classes are conducted virtually or through guided studies that can be done at home over Zoom

Our class schedule follows the Jewish calendar

We offer separate classes for men and women, with a sensitivity to balancing family responsibilities and employment obligations

GED prep tutoring is available

New convenient location at 2002 Avenue J in the heart of Flatbush, Brooklyn

For more information, please visit sle.touro.edu/career or contact our admissions counselor [email protected]