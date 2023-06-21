LAST CALL to Join PCS Business Enrichment Course Starting June 25!

Sponsored Content





Are you dreaming of getting a good job, starting a business, or expanding your skills so you can increase your salary?

Stop dreaming and join the PCS Business Enrichment Course, a proven path to parnassah success since 2004.

Learn business skills to:

get a quality job

start a business

increase your salary

advance your career

Topics Include: Microsoft Office, Business Management/Administration, Finance, Sales, Accounting, QuickBooks, Presentation/Interview Skills, Marketing, Negotiation, Real Estate, Amazon, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing and more.

Live and Remote classes.

Remote classes are available for out-of-town students.

Limited partial scholarships available.



Last call!

Start Date – Sunday, June 25th

WATCH:





For more info:

Email: [email protected]

or Call: 732-905-9700 ext. 606