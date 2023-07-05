Rare Opportunity: Rav Chaim Kanievsky’s Daughter Will Contact You Before Candle Lighting





The Kallah’s father Collapsed at the Vort. Rav Chaim Kanievski’s daughter, Rebbetzin Kolodetsky, launched this crucial campaign.

The father’s life is in danger, his heart cannot withstand the burden of debts, as he’ll be marrying off soon his ninth child, out of 14! “He was a very close disciple of Rav Chaim, whom Rav Chaim loved as a child of his own” [quoting his daughter Rebbetzin Kolodetski]

Donate $1800

REVOLUTIONARY! The Rebbetzin will call you personally before candle lighting and storm the heavens for all your personal requests.

Click here to donate $1,800

Donate $180

Rebbetzin Kolodtski promised all donors to merit “measure for measure” with wealth and marry off children easily.

Click here to donate $180

Rebbetzin Kolodetski, daughter of Rav Chaim Kanievski ztz”l, with a personal request regarding a matter of Pikuach Nefesh – with a rare promise!

See for yourself.



Donate generously

The Rebbetzin will mention your name and request during Candle Lighting and at the Kever of her holy father Rav Chaim ztz”l

Donate today