Agudah Facilitates Cholov Yisroel Cheese for NY Yeshivos Participating in National School Lunch Program





Agudath Israel is pleased to announce a significant breakthrough in the availability of Cholov Yisroel cheese for New York yeshivos participating in the National School Lunch Program.

The USDA’s National School Lunch Program, which supports schools and food banks across the country, contracts with manufacturers to produce bulk goods. These products are then distributed to participating schools, including yeshivos, allowing them to access staple foods at deeply discounted prices.

In New York State, the Agudath Israel Department of Yeshiva Services assisted in the formation of the Kosher Commodities Co-op in 2021 to facilitate the ordering and distribution of these products to yeshivos and schools. However, for the last two years Cholov Yisroel cheese has not been available for yeshivos participating in the National School Lunch Program because of conflicts between USDA standards and kashrus requirements.

The inclusion of cheese in school lunches is important because it contains high levels of protein and calcium which are beneficial for maintaining a child’s healthy diet.

Following extended advocacy by Agudath Israel, a solution has been reached with the USDA, and thousands of children in Yeshivos will be able to receive nutritious meals that are up to their kashrus standards.

“Thank you to Gita Deutsch of The Jewish Education Project and Sruly Sherer, VP of Sales at World Cheese Co, Inc., for working together with us for the last few years on finding a solution that would satisfy both parties,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Pinkus, director of Yeshiva Services.

“We are very pleased by this significant development, which allows for the availability of Cholov Yisroel cheese to yeshivos participating in the National School Lunch Program,” stated Rabbi Abba Cohen, Agudath Israel’s vice president for government affairs and Washington director. “This change will allow thousands of children to receive nourishing meals that meet their kashrus requirements.”