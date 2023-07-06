Tragic Story: Mrs. Solomon’s Hunger and Orphaned Children in the Shadow of 17th of Tammuz

Sponsored Content





On the solemn occasion of the 17th of Tammuz, a day commemorating the hunger and suffering during the destruction of the Holy Temple, it is ironic that we find ourselves witnessing a heartbreaking story in our present times. Mrs. Shoshana Solomon, residing in the city of Tiberias, endured unimaginable hardships as a single mother raising four children. Despite her unwavering determination, Mrs. Solomon succumbed to illness caused by severe malnutrition, leaving her children orphaned. This tragic tale exposes the harsh reality of hunger and poverty in our society and calls for urgent action to address these pressing issues. Prominent religious leaders are appealing for support to provide hope and assistance to these vulnerable children. Let us honor Mrs. Solomon’s memory by working towards a compassionate society that ensures no one suffers from hunger and neglect.

Several years ago, Mrs. Solomon immigrated to Israel with her husband and children, filled with hopes and dreams for a better future. However, their dreams were shattered when her husband inexplicably abandoned them, leaving behind a cloud of uncertainty and despair. Suddenly, Mrs. Solomon found herself thrust into a world of poverty, deprivation, and the daunting task of raising four children on her own.

With unwavering determination, Mrs. Solomon fought relentlessly to make ends meet. She took odd jobs, often working long hours for meager pay, just to put food on the table and provide her children with a semblance of stability. Every day was a battle against the merciless grip of poverty, but Mrs. Solomon never allowed despair to conquer her spirit.

As the years went by, Mrs. Solomon’s health began to deteriorate. A combination of physical exhaustion, malnutrition, and the weight of her responsibilities took a toll on her body. Despite her declining health, she refused to seek medical treatment, knowing that every dollar and every moment spent on healthcare meant less food and attention for her children.

However, fate dealt a cruel blow to Mrs. Solomon when her frail body finally succumbed to illness. Struggling to breathe, her large house called out for help, and only when people entered did they witness the magnitude of deprivation and neglect that prevailed there. She was rushed to the local hospital, where her condition rapidly worsened. Sadly, it was discovered that the cause of her deteriorating health was not the illness itself but severe malnutrition.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the father of the family was in a closed psychiatric facility after apparently disappearing due to severe mental distress, compounding the children’s already immense sorrow.

The news of Mrs. Solomon’s dire circumstances spread throughout the community, arousing shock and anger. How could a woman who worked tirelessly to support her family succumb to such a tragic fate and die of hunger in our modern times? Many wondered why her plight went unnoticed, as she became an invisible victim of a broken system.

Her premature death serves as a painful reminder of the ongoing issues of hunger and poverty in our society. It exposed the flaws in our healthcare system, where people like Mrs. Solomon are forced to choose between seeking medical care and providing for their basic needs.

Mrs. Solomon’s story has sparked renewed conversation about the urgent need to address poverty, access to healthcare services, and social safety nets. Her proximity and tragic demise should serve as a call for change, reminding us that behind every statistic lies a person with dreams, hopes, and the right to live with dignity.

As we mourn the loss of Mrs. Solomon, let us not forget the four orphaned children who remain without a father and mother, desperately in need of support, a warm home, and your assistance.

Prominent rabbis and religious leaders from all denominations have stepped outside their bounds and are appealing to us with an emotional plea to help these vulnerable orphans. They bless anyone who lends a hand to the dedicated individuals dealing with this painful case, raising the morale of the orphans and giving them hope for a better life.

May her memory serve as a catalyst for a more compassionate and egalitarian society, where no one suffers in silence, and no lives are lost due to preventable circumstances within our reach of assistance.

