Accelerate your Accounting Career! Find out how at Touro’s virtual information session on July 17th.

Sponsored Content





RSVP to attend our virtual information session at las.touro.edu/cpa

Enroll in our first-rate program — among the best in New York — and put your career on the fast track.

The Accounting Institute at Touro offers:

A B.S. in 17 months and the option to complete MS in accounting in a total of 22 months

CPA prep

Financial aid and generous scholarships to academically qualified students

Personalized attention and mentoring from faculty with real-world experience

Flexible schedules and in-person or online course options

A large selection of electives and courses in specialized areas of accounting

Job placement assistance, including two annual career fairs featuring national accounting firms

Our students join renowned companies including BKD, Deloitte, EisnerAmper, Grant Thornton, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers and RSM.

Request more information and see how you can make more happen here.