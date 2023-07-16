Sponsored Content





Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch and Rav Dovid Cohen Shlita to Address Dirshu Event for Bochurim in Eretz Yisroel

By Chaim Gold

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of the Slabodka Yeshiva, and HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of the Chevron Yeshiva, will be two of the keynote speakers at Dirshu’s “Seder Hachana” event, a critically important gathering for bochurim in Bnei Brak.

On Tuesday night, Rosh Chodesh Av, the two wedding halls that comprise the Armanot Chein Hall in Bnei Brak will be joined as one massive beis medrash of guidance, with thousands of bochurim who are graduating yeshiva ketana (equivalent to graduating twelfth grade in America) and going on to yeshiva gedolah (beis medrash) coming together at the very end of their last zeman in yeshiva ketana to hear words of guidance from the Gedolei Hador and Mashgichim on how to properly prepare for the transition.

Dirshu’s “Seder Hachana” was first held some fifteen years ago under the guidance of the famed Rosh Yeshiva to whom the entire world turned for chinuch advice, HaGaon HaRav Michel Yehuda Lefkowitz, zt”l.

In addition to the two keynote speakers, Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch and Rav Dovid Cohen, the event will be addressed by HaGaon HaRav Nisson Kaplan, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Daas Aharon. As in the past few years, a special guest rosh yeshiva from America will address the crowd. The special guest rosh yeshiva this year will be HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Ginsburg, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Zichron Leyma and Rosh Kollel of Mir, Brooklyn. The Nasi of Dirshu, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, will also deliver words of chizuk.

Another much anticipated portion of the event will be the special panel discussion where many questions about how to be successful in yeshiva gedolah will be posed to the two panel members, HaGaon HaRav Bunim Schreiber, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Nesiv Daas, and HaGaon HaRav Chaim Peretz Berman, shlita, a Rosh Yeshiva at the Ponevezh Yeshiva.

HaGaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, zt”l, was a great advocate of the seder hachana in past years and addressed the event numerous times, giving timely guidance from his more than seventy years of experience as a maggid shiur and rosh yeshiva. Last year, Rav Gershon addressed the event via video. Dirshu will be showing choice clips from advice that Rav Gershon gave to the bochurim during previous Dirshu events.

The event will also be open for American bochurim learning in Eretz Yisroel who can call Dirshu’s offices in Eretz Yisroel at a special phone number to get tickets.