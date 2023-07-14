SEE THE PHOTOS: Temech’s Important Mission to Gedolim

Sponsored Content





In 2005, a group of philanthropists embarked on a profound question: If given $100, what is the most impactful way to utilize it? Should it be a one-time gift or an investment that transcends its initial value, expanding far beyond its core?

Their inquiry persists as the years unfold and times evolve. With unwavering focus, they seek to address a pressing concern: How can we effectively assist the thousands of financially struggling Charedi, Bnei Torah families in Eretz Yisroel?

Traditional acts of Tzedakah might offer short-term relief, but they risk perpetuating a cycle of dependency. Seeking a transformative solution, the answer materialized in the form of Temech—an extraordinary organization with a vision to provide sustainable and dignified employment for Charedi women, ensuring their spiritual values remain intact.

From Obstacles to Revolution:

Temech’s inception in 2005 faced formidable hurdles. The vast cultural divide between secular and Charedi Israelis made the prospect of Charedi women entering culturally insensitive workplaces unimaginable. Furthermore, the economic landscape in Eretz Yisrael was dire, with studies indicating that less than 50% Charedi women were employed. Most of them in low paying jobs.

Now, after 18 years, an extraordinary revolution has taken place. Recent statistics reveal that a staggering 80% of Charedi women are currently part of the workforce.

The Power of Temech:

Temech, driven by its profound belief in the potential of Charedi women to support their esteemed families while upholding their spiritual values, embarked on a mission to forge partnerships with Israeli companies. These partnerships involve training and employing groups of Charedi women in workplaces that adhere to Halachic and Hashkafic guidelines.

The journey that began with employer-based training has evolved into a multifaceted approach. Temech now offers the Jerusalem Hub, a shared workspace for Charedi women, internship programs, networking groups for freelancers, conferences, professional courses —all with a focus on monetizing skills while nurturing spiritual growth.

A Strategic Mission Trip:

This week, American philanthropists R’ Avi Schron, Chairman of Temech, R’ Itche Rosenbaum, and R’ David Simkowitz, representing the American board of Temech, embarked on a strategic mission trip to Eretz Yisroel. Together with Temech’s Israel board members, including founder R’ Shmuel Bloom, board member Mrs. Aviva Weiss, and CEO Mrs. Gvira Milworm, they worked tirelessly to reinforce Temech’s goals, ideals, and achievements.

During the mission trip, the delegation engaged in meaningful discussions with government officials, professionals, seminary principals, and revered figures such as Gedolei Yisroel Harabonim Hageonim Rav Dov Landau shlita, Rav Boruch Soloveitchik shlita, Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlita, and Rav Shraga Shteinman shlita. These conversations delved into important questions: Should Temech continue its mission? How far does our responsibility extend in guiding Charedi women entering the secular workforce? How can we navigate the technological challenges of today? The Gedolim offered their blessings and reaffirmed their support for Temech’s mission.

A Touching Dedication:

A highlight of the mission trip was the touching dedication ceremony of Temech in memory of the esteemed Mrs. Marta Schron, mother of Temech’s chair, R’ Avi Schron. The event gathered friends, family, ministers, and Knesset members, with Rav Yaakov Hillel shlita delivering a poignant speech on the importance of hachzakas haTorah through Temech’s work. R’ Avi Schron expressed his gratitude, emphasizing his mother’s commitment to supporting Torah and her pride in Temech’s accomplishments.

Continued Commitment to Sustainability:

Temech’s pursuit of sustainability extends beyond the mission trip. The organization maintains its focus through:

Lucrative employment opportunities, networking, and conferences that align with Temech’s evolving goals and the changing times.

Ongoing guidance and insights from Gedolei Yisroel, who provide invaluable support as new opportunities and challenges arise.

Ensuring that every Charedi woman, whether an employee or an entrepreneur, has the necessary resources and support to succeed and provide for her family within an elevated environment.

The Impact of Temech:

Thanks to Temech’s unwavering efforts, thousands of Charedi women across Eretz Yisroel are now utilizing their skills to earn meaningful livelihoods and propel their own businesses to new heights. The organization’s work resonates with the timeless wisdom embedded in our prayers—there is nothing more sustainable than providing livelihood opportunities for Bnei Torah and their wives.

Temech’s journey, from confronting obstacles to spearheading a revolution, exemplifies the transformative power of empowering Charedi women for sustainable livelihoods. By bridging the cultural divide, leveraging partnerships, and nurturing spiritual growth, Temech has catalyzed a fundamental shift in the landscape of Charedi women’s employment and continues to do so. Sustainably.

LEARN MORE ABOUT TEMECH’S INCREDIBLE WORK HERE.