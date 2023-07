Sponsored Content





LAST CALL! Need Parnasa? Need a Refuah? On 5 Av, the Yartzeit of the Arizal, the Talmidei Chachamim of the Meron Kollel Chatzos will perform the holy Ketores Segulah at his Kever in Tzfas. This segulah, passed down through generations, has brought miraculous salvations. GIFT: All donations over $250 will receive the Ketores Segula for Shmira by mail CLICK HERE TO ADD YOUR NAME