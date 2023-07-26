The City of Odessa Was Bombarded Last Night in One of the Worst Attacks the Ukraine War Has Seen Yet

Sponsored Content





בס”ד

The city of Odessa last night experienced one of the worst attacks yet in the Ukraine War. According to reports from residents of the city, explosions were heard non-stop throughout the night. “We only hear booms, booms, booms,” described one of the residents.

Click here to help>>

“The whole city is shaking,” said the Chabad emissary, rabbi of the city and southern Ukraine, Rabbi Avraham Wolf, “We had a difficult night. The whole city is in shelters. This is the first time our underground parking lot held such a number of people. All the residents of the building went downstairs.”

Rabbi Wolf and his wife, Chaya, operate the Mishpaha (Family) orphanage, and the responsibility on their shoulders is great. “We immediately removed all the orphans to the protected area. We are doing what is possible,” Rabbi Wolf said. “Our councilors and professionals do as much as they can to calm the orphans down.”

“We have been through many difficult moments since the outbreak of the war – what happened tonight is particularly disturbing,” he concluded.

Click here to help>>

