They ARE Amazing Geonim

On the Entire Shas – from Beginning to End

By Rabbi Eliezer Sandler

The six Shas Yiden kollelim, including the London UK kollel, with their 102 geonim metzuyonim recently gathered in Yerushalayim for a ‘block buster’ farher. It was nothing short of amazing as shown in the links below. The astonishment on everyone’s lips was “How do they do it? How can anyone know the entire Shas, let alone the page numbers and on which line? And so many of them, all at once!?” Maranan Hagaonim shlit”a, Harav Yitzchak Shaul Kanievsky and Harav Nissan Kaplan put the Shas Yiden to the test.

“The Kanievsky Farher” (https://shasyiden.com/farher/ Farher 2023 Kwasniewski)

Maran Hagaon Harav Yitzchak Shaul Kanievsky, shlit”a, has followed his father’s footsteps in testing the Shas Yiden avreichim geonim. The farher is indicative of the vastness of the Shas Yiden knowledge. Even though he has farhered the Shas Yiden previously and has sat in on his father’s farheren, Rav Yitzchak Shaul expressed his appreciation of their prowess is no less than did his illustrious father.

“The Kaplan Farher” (https://shasyiden.com/farher/ Farher 2023 Kaplan)

Maran Hagaon Harav Nissan Kaplan, shlit”a, Rosh Hayeshiva Daas Aaron, presented the Shas Yiden with a plethora of detailed questions from across the entire Shas. The responses were a veritable tsunami of yedias Torah she’b’al peh. The thorough enjoyment of the avreichim geonim was clear. Their toiling in limud Hatorah was appreciated by the crowd that was present.

“Reb Meilech Biderman”

A rare treat for all present was Maran, Hamashpia Hagadol, ‘Reb Meilech’ Biderman, shlit”a. His speech was both dramatic and riveting. He emphasized the accomplishment of the Shas Yiden and the incredible contribution that they are making to the Torah world. They have certainly raised the bar and revolutionized limud haShas. The ebb and flow of his words highlighted the greatness of Torah that the avreichim geonim were all achieving.

Incredible Accomplishment

In just 14 years, through the Shas Yiden Kollel Network, the ability to know Gemorah and Rishonim in detail, and the concept of being a metzuyan has taken a giant leap forward. To be accepted at Shas Yiden, each avreich metzuyan is expected to know and be tested on 450 blatt! Following a most demanding curriculum and regimen, studying 9 blatt a day – five times – and with every Rashi and Tosfos, they will know the entire Shas. All this will be further honed to ensure mastery of the entire Talmud down to which page and line the matter can be found.

No Vacation Days – Not even Shabbos and Yom Tov

Yes, the Shas Yiden avreichim are required to learn every day of the year. The only easing of the regimen is that the amount to be accomplished on Shabbos and Yom Tov and the days preceding them is that the quantity is halved. To ensure that no one falls behind there are regular questions to be answered and every month they all undergo written examinations of 225 blatt! Gedolei Torah have remarked that never, since the creation of the Talmud by Ravina and Rav Ashi, has there been such a demanding curriculum for an entire student body – from the great academies in Babylon and through to Europe and Ashkenaz. And this applies to each of the Shas Yiden kollelim. It is no wonder that the Sar Hatorah, Maran Hagaon Hagadol Harav Chaim Kanievsky, zt”l, loved hearing, testing and speaking to the Shas Yiden avreichim when they would squeeze into his home to be tested on the length and breadth of Shas. Invariably, with his broad smile he would declare, Zei kennen Shas! (They know Shas!)

Siyum Shas Yiden UK (https://shasyiden.com/galleries/ Siyum London 2023)

Recently a Siyum Hashas was held by Shas Yiden UK and was graced by the presence of Maran Hagaon, Hamekubal Harav Yaakov Meir Shechter from Eretz Yisroel.

