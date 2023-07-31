Historic Frum Jewish Concert at Madison Square Gardens sets to inspire thousands

Sponsored Content





The Ishay Ribo annual אֱלוּל tour is just a month away, this year bringing Ishay’s music to the Madison Square Gardens Concert Hall in Midtown, Manhattan, for an event that is expected to attract the largest crowd of any Frum Jewish concert, anywhere, ever. And already a month before the event, the widest range of tickets are already sold out.

At just 34 years old, over the last ten years, Ribo has established himself as the leading Israeli Orthodox Jewish singer, and Israeli society sensation more broadly. His humble nature and the quality of his music have earned him a wide fan base, from the heart of Chareidi society to the streets of Tel Aviv.

The New York Times recently profiled Ribo, also the first time ever for a Frum Jewish music entertainer to be featured by a high-profile American newspaper, discussing the unique and surprisingly broad appeal and the unity his music inspires, to Jews of all spectrums around the world.

This year’s concert brings a brand new set of arrangements and special guests, amazing to inspire the crowds in the spirit of Elul and the upcoming Yamim Noraim.

The music will be a mix of the modern and the old, of Ishay’s traditional music and Yamim Noraim themes, all with new refreshing arrangements and quality, accompanied and directed by the Ribo team.

In his never-ending efforts to bring his concerts to the highest production levels, to bring his message of Emunah and Yiddishkeit even further, this promises to be an original and memorable event with the energy of this unmatched large crowd.

The historic concert is being organized in partnership with Bnei Akiva of the US and Canada and produced by the Or Davidson team in collaboration with Livenation.

Ribo’s fans are encouraged to buy tickets before they are sold out.

WATCH: Ishay Ribo – Lekha Eli – Live in Caesarea

