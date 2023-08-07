Tragic: Rabbi Berel Pachter suddenly niftar

Sponsored Content





Rabbi Pachter, a beloved figure in the Chabad-Lubavitch community, passed away at the age of 58. Rabbi Pachter, known for his warmth, wisdom, and dedication to Jewish education, left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

To his family, he was everything. To his wife and 8 children, the youngest being just 11 years old, he was their entire world.

Now, the family must carry on, and pick up the pieces of their lives, now devastated and broken.

Imagine, 8 yesomim, with seemingly nobody to care for them!

Klal Yisroel are truly interconnected on a deep level, and when one of us suffers, we all suffer.

When one of us is in pain, we all feel it.

When one of us is in a crisis, we all must step up.

Today, you have the chance to ease, at the very least, a great financial burden from the shoulders of the Pachter family, and show the Almighty that his children are truly united, and care for one another.

