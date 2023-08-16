Watch Avrumy Samet’s New Music Video, Made to Help This Cause. Help Moshe Chaim Live On!

Sponsored Content





Imagine a Life Where it was a Life-Threatening Hazard to Eat & Drink!

Moshe Chaim is about to have his Bar Mitzvah in just five months. He and his family should be excitedly counting down the days, but something very difficult is happening. Moshe Chaim has a rare disease called Ataxia Type 7, which makes him weaker and weaker.

He can’t move around easily and is in danger of falling whenever he tries to walk. His eyesight is also getting worse, and he can only see about 10% of what he used to. Eating and drinking are risky for him because he could choke.

UK Doctors Don’t Think That He Will Live Past 14 Years Old!

Doctors in UK told his parents that he might not live past his 14th birthday because of the disease. But there’s hope from doctors in America. They have a new treatment that might be able to reverse the symptoms and even cure him completely.

Hashem has gave him a Shaliach for Refuah in the USA, but he needs your Help to fund it!

His parents have done everything they can to help him. They’ve traveled to different places seeking treatment and have worked hard to gather the money needed. But now, they’re feeling overwhelmed and can’t do it alone. They need our help to get Moshe Chaim to the USA for this treatment, which can give him a chance at a better future.

It’s a real urgent matter of Pikuach Nefesh Mamish, like a matter of life and death!

The sooner he can get the treatment, the better chances he has for the future. Let’s come together and support Moshe Chaim and his family during this tough time. They need all the help they can get to ensure he reaches his Bar Mitzvah and beyond.

May the Zechus of this great Mitzvah ensure you and your entire Mishpacha have long, happy, and healthy lives!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH & DONATE

To Send Check: Make Payable to World of Tzedaka

(Tomchei Tzedaka Corp Tax ID: 814838703)

Mail to PO Box 1003 Lakewood, NJ 08701

Please Specify for Moshe Chaim Campaign

To Send Zelle: Send to [email protected]

Please Specify for Moshe Chaim Campaign

