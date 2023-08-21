Community Prepares For Historic $7,000,000 ‘All The Way’ Campaign To Support The Growing Mission Of Refuah Helpline

Sponsored Content





In our growing world of tzedakah and chesed, Refuah Helpline has risen to the top and become a prime example of an organization that goes above and beyond on behalf of a fellow Yid in need.

The organization, which first became known in the community for medical referrals and advocacy, has over the years grown to become the extended family of every patient, moving heaven and earth to ensure the best available care and standing beside them with diligent case management until their ordeal is complete BEZ”H.

Today, it is hard to imagine a world without Refuah Helpline, as the organization has become an undisputed leader on the chesed scene in America. When a medical crisis strikes, Refuah Helpline is often the first call a family makes, as they seek guidance and support to secure the right path towards a refuah shleimah.

This week, Klal Yisroel is stepping up with its annual contribution towards this mission, with a $7,000,000 initiative that will support these vital efforts all year round.

The campaign has been appropriately titled ‘All the Way,’ a nod to Refuah Helpline’s determination and commitment to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes. Even when things seem bleak and many insist on what can’t be done, Refuah Helpline pulls off the impossible — whether it’s a transfer or a transplant, an emergency procedure or an experimental trial, or truly anything a patient may need.

The cost of such unyielding devotion is great, and it is wholly dependent on the community contributing their fair share. As one of the leading raisers told us, “this isn’t just Refuah Helpline’s mission, it belongs to all of us!”

Indeed, the community, from major philanthropists to grassroots donors, has already shown its eagerness to do their part during the pre-campaign period — with much more yet to come.

The All the Way campaign will culminate this Tuesday and Wednesday, (Aug. 22 and 23), with tens of thousands of individual donors helping the organization reach its $7,000,000 goal to meet the annual budget demands.

With an impact that will last all year round, the message to Cholei Yisroel is clear: Klal Yisroel is at your side, and will go All the Way to secure a refuah shleimah BEZ”H!