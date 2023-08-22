Maui, Hawaii: Chabad Shluchim Steadfast Amid Adversity After Devastating Fires

Sponsored Content





In the aftermath of the devastating fires that tore through Hawaii, the Chabad of Maui has emerged as a remarkable source of support and resilience. As homes were reduced to ashes and landscapes transformed into charred remnants, the Chabad stood as a steady pillar for the affected Jewish community. Their resolute dedication amidst the chaos highlights the unyielding strength of unity during challenging times.

However, as the smoke dissipates the scale of destruction becomes more evident. Chabad of Maui is faced with a pivotal moment. Practical means of aid and solidarity are greatly needed in the wake of this disaster.

The Shluchim are showing steadfast commitment to serving their community amid the adversity which likewise serves as a poignant reminder that, even amidst the ruins, the human spirit can endure.

A campaign has been set up to help the victims of this unprecedented tragedy.

Please donate generously:

https://jewishmaui.raisegiving.com/causes/firerelief/teams/ywa