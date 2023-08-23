Urgent! Save a Frum girl’s life!

Sponsored Content





The Shmuel family needs our help. Tehilla has a very painful disease. Her parents Shai and Miri are doing everything they can so that their daughter can have a pain-free, happy life. They have done extensive research into different treatment options.

The only effective treatments are not covered by national insurance. Shai works a full day but Miri is unable to work because of Tehilla’s constant appointments and care.

At this time, they are unable to afford the treatment. This is taking a toll on their daily lives and they live in fear and uncertainty about the future.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

Shai came to our office in tears and so now we reach out to you around the world.

Please donate generously so they can afford the treatments Tehilla so desperately needs.

In the Zechus of tzedaka, Hashem should bless you with good health and Simcha.

